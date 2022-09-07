Suspects wanted in a stabbing death which occurred Sept. 4, 2022 at Sixth and Brazos Streets. (APD Photo)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Austin Police Department on Wednesday identified a man who was killed in downtown Austin early Sunday morning from an apparent stabbing.

Police said he was D’Andre Isaiah Day, 27.

The murder happened just after 2:30 a.m. at Sixth and Brazos Streets. Officers were flagged down at the intersection and found Day on the ground with what looked like “life-threatening stab wounds.”

Day was taken to the hospital, where he later died, APD said.

An investigation found Day and a friend were in a fight with three other unknown men. One of the three men stabbed Day, according to APD. Officers believe this was an isolated incident and a random meeting.

APD is now searching for the suspects involved. The department released surveillance video of the meeting between Day’s group and the three men on YouTube. Day can be seen wearing a white shirt in the video, police said.

APD pointed out the suspects officers are looking for in the screencap below. Police also released photos of the suspects’ vehicle, which appears to be an older model Honda Accord.

The vehicle of the suspects wanted in a deadly stabbing that took place at Sixth and Sabine Streets on Sept. 4, 2022. (APD Photo)

The vehicle of the suspects wanted in a deadly stabbing that took place at Sixth and Sabine Streets on Sept. 4, 2022. (APD Photo)

Anyone with information or video of the fight is asked to call APD Homicide at (512) 974-TIPS or the Crime Stoppers anonymous tip line at (512) 472-8477.