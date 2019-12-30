Man killed near crosswalk in Dessau Road auto-pedestrian collision identified

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Authorities have identified the person killed in an auto-pedestrian collision Dec. 22 on Dessau Road in northeast Austin.

Elvin Diaz-Felipe, 22, was walking across Dessau Road while talking on a cell phone outside, but parallel to, a crosswalk, police said.

The driver of a 2008 Toyota Camry was traveling southbound on Dessau Road at the intersection with Braker Lane and struck Diaz-Felipe. Diaz-Felipe was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

It is the 87th traffic fatality in Austin this year.

Anyone with information about the case should call APD’s Vehicular Homicide Unit at 512-974-8544.