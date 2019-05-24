Man killed in crash on South Congress has been identified by Austin police

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A man who was killed after a crash on South Congress Avenue has been identified by Austin police.

According to police, the victim, 40-year-old Halbert Glen Hendricks, was traveling east along Cumberland Drive around 1:15 p.m. towards South Congress Avenue. Cumberland Avenue ends as the two roads meet at a T-intersection.

Hendricks continued through the intersection and collided with a cement barrier on the 2700 block of South Congress Avenue. He was brought to South Austin Hospital where he died of his injuries at 2:01 p.m. Police say Hendricks was not wearing his seat belt at the time of the crash.

Anyone with information regarding this crash is encouraged to call APD’s Vehicular Homicide Unit Detectives at (512) 974-6935.

This incident is Austin’s 32nd fatal crash resulting in 33 fatalities. As of this time in 2018, there were only 23 deaths caused by fatal traffic crashes.