Man killed in crash on Bundyhill Drive Sunday identified by police

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Traffic fatality on Bundyhill and MLK Jr Boulevard (KXAN photo)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A man killed in a crash in east Austin Sunday morning has been identified by Austin police.

The crash happened near the intersection of Bundyhill Drive and East Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard around 2:37 a.m.

Police say the victim, 34-year-old Lance Christopher Smith, was driving south on Bundyhill Drive when he ran a stop sign at Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and crashed into a guard rail.

Smith was pronounced dead at the scene and a toxicology report is still pending.

This investigation is still ongoing and anyone with information regarding the crash is encouraged to call the APD Vehicular Homicide Unit Detectives at (512) 974-6935.