Man killed in crash on Bundyhill Drive Sunday identified by police

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A man killed in a crash in east Austin Sunday morning has been identified by Austin police.

The crash happened near the intersection of Bundyhill Drive and East Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard around 2:37 a.m.

Police say the victim, 34-year-old Lance Christopher Smith, was driving south on Bundyhill Drive when he ran a stop sign at Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and crashed into a guard rail.

Smith was pronounced dead at the scene and a toxicology report is still pending.

This investigation is still ongoing and anyone with information regarding the crash is encouraged to call the APD Vehicular Homicide Unit Detectives at (512) 974-6935.