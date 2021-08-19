Man killed in central Austin motorcycle crash identified by police

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Austin Police Department identified the man killed in a motorcycle crash last week in central Austin.

Police said he was Kevin O’Neal, 27. The crash happened at about 11:57 a.m. on August 11 in the 2700 block of North Lamar Boulevard. That’s near San Gabriel Street and Shoal Creek Boulevard.

Police said O’Neal was heading northbound on a motorcycle when he hit the curb and lost control. He was taken to a local hospital where he died from his injuries on August 12 at about 12:37 a.m.

Anyone with information about the crash can call the Highway Investigation Tip Line at (512) 974-8111.