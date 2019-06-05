Man killed in central Austin crash on North Lamar Boulevard identified by police

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. FILE - Police lights (KXAN File Photo)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A man killed in a car crash in central Austin on June 1 has been identified, according to Austin police.

Police say a 2000 Nissan Xterra was traveling south on North Lamar Boulevard near Morrow Street at 10:20 p.m. According to the preliminary investigation, the Nissan failed to yield while turning left at a flashing yellow light. An oncoming white 2018 Ford F450 traveling north through a green light collided with the Nissan.

The passenger in the Nissan, later identified as 25-year-old Luis Fernando Martinez-Vertiz, was brought to a local hospital where he died due to his injuries.

Police are asking anyone with any information on this crash to call the APD Vehicular Homicide Unit Detectives at (512) 974-6935.