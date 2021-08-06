Man killed in Austin’s 49th homicide of 2021 identified, city surpasses 2020 total

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Austin Police Department identified a person shot and killed Sunday in Austin’s 49th homicide of 2021, surpassing last year’s mark of 48.

APD says James Burrows, 63, was found lying in a parking lot in the 1400 block of E. 38 1/2 St. with gunshot wounds. The Travis County Medical Examiner did an autopsy Monday and said he died from the gunshot wounds and the manner of death was a homicide.

Officers responded to a shots fired call at 2:15 a.m. Sunday to the Cherrywood area where 38th 1/2 Street intersects with Werner Lane, and that’s when they found the man later identified as Burrows.

Officers performed CPR on Burrows, but he was pronounced dead at the scene.

APD said they’ve interviewed witnesses but haven’t taken a suspect into custody as of Friday. If anyone has more information on what happened, especially any surveillance or other video of the incident, they should call the APD homicide unit at 512-974-8477 or Crime Stoppers at 512-472-8477. Information leading to an arrest could earn a $1,000 reward.