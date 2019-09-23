Man killed in 2nd homicide at north Austin apartment complex

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin police say a man died Monday morning after being shot at a north Austin apartment complex. It is the second deadly shooting at the complex in less than two weeks.

According to police, multiple people called 911 just before 1 a.m. to say they heard gunshots at the Galewood Gardens Apartments on Galewood Drive, north of U.S. Highway 183 and Payton Gin Road.

When police arrived, they found the injured man in the parking lot. First responders were unable to revive the man and pronounced him dead at 1:26 a.m.

Police believe the shooting was an isolated incident and there is no threat to the public. They say no one has been arrested in the case.

Following the Sept. 10 shooting, police say they were building a partnership with the apartment management.