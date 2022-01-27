Man killed after hit and run in north Austin identified

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin police have identified the man killed after a hit-and-run crash early Sunday morning.
Police said Oscar Carreon Valdez, 35, was inspecting his vehicle after a previous crash in the 8000 block of Research Blvd. just before 2 a.m. That’s when the Austin Police Department said a gray Mercedes-Benz hit Valdez.
The unidentified driver left the scene. Valdez was pronounced dead at the scene.
Austin police said the suspect’s vehicle will have damage to the front passenger side and a missing passenger-side mirror.
Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact the Highway Investigation Tip Line at (512) 974-8111 or Crime Stoppers at (512) 472-8477.
This is the city’s fourth fatal crash of 2022, resulting in five fatalities for the year, APD said.