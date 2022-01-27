Man killed after hit and run in north Austin identified

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin police have identified the man killed after a hit-and-run crash early Sunday morning.

Police said Oscar Carreon Valdez, 35, was inspecting his vehicle after a previous crash in the 8000 block of Research Blvd. just before 2 a.m. That’s when the Austin Police Department said a gray Mercedes-Benz hit Valdez.

Austin police are searching for this vehicle in relation to a fatal hit-and-run on Jan. 23. (Courtesy: APD)

The unidentified driver left the scene. Valdez was pronounced dead at the scene.

Austin police said the suspect’s vehicle will have damage to the front passenger side and a missing passenger-side mirror.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact the Highway Investigation Tip Line at (512) 974-8111 or Crime Stoppers at (512) 472-8477.

This is the city’s fourth fatal crash of 2022, resulting in five fatalities for the year, APD said.