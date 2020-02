AUSTIN (KXAN) — A man killed in December after falling off the curb in east Austin and being hit by a bus has been named by authorities.

The man was identified as 64-year-old Ricardo Romero-Velasces.

Police say Romero-Velasces exited the rear door of a Cap Metro bus in the 2000 block of East Oltorf Street. He then allegedly stumbled backwards and fell of the curb. He was hit by the back portion of the bus as it drove away.