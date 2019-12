AUSTIN (KXAN) — A man was killed early Sunday morning after he was hit by a car in northeast Austin, according to a tweet from Austin-Travis County EMS.

Emergency medics were sent to the intersection of East Braker Lane and Dessau Road around 2:23 a.m. Initial reports said a man was unconscious in the street.

Medics say the man was in his 20s and was declared dead at the scene. ATCEMS said road closures are expected as investigators are working in the area.