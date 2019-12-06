Man involved in east Austin car crash dies three weeks later

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin police identified a man who was killed in a crash on Johnny Morris Road in east Austin on Tuesday, Nov. 12.

According to police, at around 4:33 p.m. a white 2003 Tundra was traveling east near the 6500 block of Loyola Lane approaching the intersection of Johnny Morris Road.

A gray 2003 Infiniti was approaching the same intersection but was traveling west. As the Tundra turned left onto Johnny Morris Road, it was t-boned by the Infiniti.

Everyone involved in the crash was taken to a local hospital. At the time of the crash none of those involved were believed to have sustained life-threatening injuries. However, 75-year-old Isaac Albarran who was the passenger of the Tundra, died from his injuries Tuesday, Dec. 3.

Police say the driver of the Infiniti was cited for not having a driver’s license.

Albarran’s death marks Austin’s 78th deadly crash of 2019 and the 80th death. By comparison, at this time in 2018 there were 66 deadly crashes and 67 deaths.

Anyone with information regarding this crash is encouraged to call APD’s Vehicular Homicide Unit at (512) 974-5594.