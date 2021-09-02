SWAT call in south Austin ends without anyone being found

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A SWAT call ended overnight without police finding anyone inside a south Austin office building.

The situation started just before 10 p.m. at a building on the I-35 service road north of Oltorf Street.

Someone called 911 saying they saw several people trying to break into units in the building.

When officers arrived, they found one man inside. Police took him into custody. Officers thought another person may had been inside in the building, and they may have been armed.

That’s why they called in SWAT crews.

Later police sent SWAT officers, robots and a K9 and did a thorough search of the building and found no one inside.

An investigation into the suspected burglary continues.