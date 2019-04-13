Man injures himself after getting trapped in mechanical bull, police say

Image copyright 2019 Getty Images. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ***Exclusive*** Joe Rogan of "Fear Factor" rides a mechanical bull during TRL at the MTV Studios in New York City. 9/24/02 Photo by Scott Gries/Getty Images

Image copyright 2019 Getty Images. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ***Exclusive*** Joe Rogan of "Fear Factor" rides a mechanical bull during TRL at the MTV Studios in New York City. 9/24/02 Photo by Scott Gries/Getty Images

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A man was sent to the hospital after police say he got trapped in a mechanical bull on East Sixth Street in the early hours of Saturday morning.

The incident occurred at the Buckwild Bar just after midnight.

The man was taken to Dell Seton Medical Center with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

There are no details yet as to how the man injured himself on the bull.