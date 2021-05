AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin-Travis County EMS medics took a man to the hospital after he was stabbed Saturday night in southeast Austin.

The man’s injuries are not expected to be life-threatening — according to an ATCEMS commander.

The call came in for Austin police to respond to Royal Crest and East Riverside Drive just before 8:40 p.m.

Austin police said at last check officers had one potential suspect in the alleged stabbing detained.

It is unknown if those involved knew each other.