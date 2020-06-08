Man injured in paraglider crash in west Austin

A man was taken to the hospital with injuries after his paraglider crashed Monday in the 5000 block of Plaza on the Lake. (KXAN photo/Julie Karam)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A man was taken to the hospital with injuries not expected to be life-threatening after he crashed his paraglider Monday in west Austin.

Austin-Travis County EMS and Austin police and firefighters all responded to the scene in the 5000 block of Plaza on the Lake for a powered paraglider that went down at 7:22 a.m., authorities say.

ATCEMS declared a trauma alert for the patient, and the patient was taken to Dell Seton Medical Center for treatment. ATCEMS said the injuries could potentially be serious, but not life-threatening.