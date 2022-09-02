AUSTIN (KXAN) — A man was injured after being hit by an officer’s vehicle following a shooting involving Pflugerville police officers on Friday evening, the Austin Police Department said.

In a release, Pflugerville police said “there were multiple instances where shots were fired by the suspect at police.” Officers returned fire and the suspect was subsequently hit by an officer’s vehicle.

The incident started as a narcotics investigation in Pflugerville, but it ended in Austin. Pflugerville police tried to take the suspect into custody when he left the scene. A pursuit started around 6:30 p.m. The suspect wrecked his vehicle at Parmer Lane and McAllen Pass during the chase, police said.

The man left the car, shot at officers, ran into a convenience store and then ran away, police said. The man then attempted to carjack another person and shot at officers who returned fire, police said.

No police officers were injured in the incident. The Texas Rangers are at the scene and leading the investigation, PPD said.

PPD said the suspect is in custody and at the hospital. The suspect is also wanted on a robbery warrant. There is no threat to the public.