Man indicted in 6th Street mass shooting released on personal bond

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A man indicted in the June 2021 Sixth Street mass shooting was released on a personal bond last Thursday, Jan. 20, the Travis County District Attorney’s Office confirmed.

Jeremiah Tabb, 18, was indicted in December on a tampering with evidence charge, a third-degree felony.

Police believe Tabb tried to dispose of the gun that shooting suspect De’Ondre White used in the June 12 incident. White was indicted in August 2021 on a murder charge and 14 counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Although Tabb was released, the district attorney said he doesn’t agree with it.

“The Travis County District Attorney’s Office opposed pre-trial release in this case. Our office continues to think of the family of Mr. Kantor and all of the victims of this senseless act of violence,” Travis County District Attorney José Garza said in a statement. “The District Attorney’s office will not rest until everyone responsible is held accountable.”

Douglas John Kantor, 25, was the man who died as a result of the shooting. At least 14 others were hurt.

According to bond paperwork, while he’s out, Tabb will be required to report to pretrial services as directed, wear a GPS monitoring device and is prohibited from contacting codefendants or witnesses in the case and using social media. Tabb’s next day to appear is Feb. 10.

What is a personal bond?

The Travis County Sheriff’s Office explained a personal bond “is a sworn agreement by the defendant that he/she will return to court as ordered and will comply with the conditions placed on his/her release.”

No money is required at the time of release, the sheriff’s office said, but the person facing charges is required to pay a fee of $40 or 3% of the bond amount to Travis County Pretrial Services within seven days of being released. Bond paperwork shows Tabb’s bond was set at $150,000.

Defendants can’t post a personal bond themselves, only Travis County Pretrial Services or an attorney can put in a request for release on a personal bond to a judge. The judge can then decide whether or not to approve the request.

Travis County Pretrial Services conducts interviews with most of the defendants booked on Travis County charges and considers them for release on personal bond, the sheriff’s office’s website stated.