AUSTIN (KXAN) — A man accused of stabbing a man who later died in December 2022 was indicted by a grand jury this week, according to an indictment from Travis County.

That man was identified as Guadalupe Perez, who was indicted on two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and murder, court documents said.

At approximately 10:50 a.m., Oct. 25, 2022, the Austin Police Department received reports of a man bleeding from his leg at a bus stop at East Riverside Drive and Wickersham Lane.

That man was later identified as Anthony Thomas, 39, according to police.

Thomas was taken to the hospital, where he later died from his injuries on Dec. 10, 2022, according to APD.

Police said Thomas was stabbed during an altercation involving drugs, and Perez was later identified as the suspect.

Online court records show Guadalupe does not have an attorney.