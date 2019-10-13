Man in wheelchair critically injured after being hit by driver in south Austin

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A man in his 20s was critically injured after being hit by a driver in south Austin on Sunday.

Austin police responded to the intersection of Emerald Forest and William Cannon Drive around 3:30 p.m. The driver stayed on the scene after hitting a man who was in a wheelchair.

Austin-Travis County EMS medics took him to St. David’s South Austin Medical Center with critical, life-threatening injuries.

Traffic was blocked in all directions and the crash affected bus route 333, but the roads have since reopened.

