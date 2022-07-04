AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin Police are investigating after a man was shot underneath Interstate 35 in downtown Austin Monday morning.

Police say the shooting happened on East 7th Street between the southbound and northbound lanes of the frontage road around 2:10 a.m.

APD says the shots came from a dark-colored sedan.

Police say the man was transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

APD did not have any suspects in custody as of 4 a.m.

Police shut down the northbound and southbound lanes of the frontage road between East 7th Street and 8th Street. They say it should reopen by 5 a.m.

APD says the shooting is not related to a deadly shooting which happened on Interstate 35 near 9th Street Sunday night.