AUSTIN (KXAN) — A man was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries after a hit-and-run near St. Edward’s University on Monday morning.

At 2:25 a.m., emergency personnel responded to the call at the intersection of Woodleigh and Woodward streets to find an unresponsive man on the ground next to a damaged bicycle. EMS said it took the man, who was in his 20s, to the hospital.

The driver left the scene. Authorities say they currently do not have a description of them or their car.