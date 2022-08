AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin police are investigating after a crash on Highway 290 in Oak Hill early Friday morning sent a man to the hospital.

Police said the man was hit by a vehicle in the westbound lanes of 290 at McCarty Lane just before 1:30 a.m. That is just west of Williamson Creek.

Austin-Travis County EMS said the patient had critical, life-threatening injuries.

According to APD, the driver stayed behind and cooperated with officers.