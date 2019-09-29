Editor’s Note: Austin-Travis County EMS previously said the patient was an adult, but have since corrected the information. This story has been updated to reflect that the patient was a child.

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin-Travis County EMS says a child is dead after being hit by a driver in northeast Austin.

Medics responded to the area between the 400-900 block of East Yager Lane around 10:15 p.m. The area is just east of I-35 near Tech Ridge Boulevard.

First responders ask that drivers avoid the area as investigators work.

The victim was pronounced dead on the scene and Austin police said there is no indication that the driver left the scene.