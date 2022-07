AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin Police said a man is in custody after refusing to come out of an apartment in east Austin Sunday night.

APD said officers went to Sweeney Lane at 8:17 p.m. for an aggravated assault call. That’s located just east of Manor Road, north of East 51st Street.

Austin Police took the man into custody around 12:30 a.m. Monday.

APD said family violence detectives are investigating the case.