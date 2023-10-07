AUSTIN (KXAN) – The Austin Police Department identified the man involved in the in-custody death on Tuesday.

Reice Brown, 27, was stunned by an officer early Tuesday morning after police said he repeatedly hit himself with a metal object in front of them. Brown later was pronounced dead at a local hospital.

The incident was caught on two officer’s body cameras. As per department policy, the footage will be released within ten business days of the incident.

APD said it is conducting two concurrent investigations. APD Special Investigations Unit, in conjunction with the Travis County District Attorney’s Office, is conducting a criminal investigation, and the APD Internal Affairs Unit is conducting an administrative investigation, per APD.

APD said the officer who deployed his weapon has roughly three years of experience with the department.

Police said they received several 911 calls about a pedestrian with apparent injuries to his body walking along a highspeed roadway in the 12000 block of Research Boulevard just after 3:00 a.m.

Officers arrived shortly after and attempted to make contact with Brown and de-escalate the situation. He did not respond, began walking away and injuring himself with the metal object, police said.

The officer who deployed his stun gun said he did it to prevent further injury. After Brown was stunned, officers handcuffed him and started to render aid and CPR before Austin-Travis County Emergency Medical Services arrived, per APD.

Brown died shortly after his contact with the police. His cause of death has yet to be released by the medical examiner.