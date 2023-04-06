AUSTIN (KXAN) – Austin Police have identified the driver of a pick-up truck who died in a single-vehicle crash in Northeast Austin on Monday just after 10 a.m.

APD says Eddie Robert Rodriguez, 36, died at the scene of the crash on the northbound service road of Ed Bluestein Boulevard. That’s just south of Manor Road near LBJ Early College High School.

APD is investigating this as Austin’s 28th fatal crash of 2023, resulting in 28 fatalities for the year.

Austin Police asks anyone with any information to call the department’s Vehicular Homicide unit at 512-974-8111. You may submit your tip anonymously through the Capital Area Crime Stoppers Program by calling 512-472-8477.