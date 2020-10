AUSTIN (KXAN) — A man was taken to the hospital after a shooting in north Austin Thursday afternoon.

Several officers are on scene, and a helicopter is also responding to the area around the 12000 block of Walnut Park Crossing, southwest of Interstate 35 and Tech Ridge Boulevard.

Austin police say the call came in at 4:35 p.m. One man has been taken to the hospital.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.