Man hospitalized with serious injuries after he was thrown from jet ski on Lake Travis

BRIARCLIFF, Texas (KXAN) — A man was hospitalized with serious injuries Saturday evening after a being thrown from a jet ski on Lake Travis.

Austin-Travis County EMS said they responded to the 400 block of Sleat Drive near Briarcliff Marina around 8 p.m. for a water rescue.

Initial reports said it was a jet ski accident, and the victim may have been pulled from the water by bystanders, a tweet from EMS said.

The man was taken by STAR Flight to Dell Seton Medical Center with serious injuries that could be life threatening, ATCEMS said.

The agency reported that it seemed like he was thrown from his jet ski and fell back down on it.

Pedernales Fire Department also responded to the rescue.