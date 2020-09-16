Man hospitalized, suspect at large after shooting in east Austin

AUSTIN (KXAN) – The Austin Police Department is searching for the man officers say shot another man in east Austin Tuesday night.

Police tell KXAN two men were having a verbal argument around 9:30 p.m. in the 4800 block of Russet Hill Drive. One man ended up shooting the other.

Austin police say the victim has multiple gunshot wounds and is in the hospital with life-threatening injuries. Austin-Travis County EMS tells KXAN the man has serious and potentially life-threatening injuries.

APD is searching for the shooter. They know who he is, but police say the shooter took off.