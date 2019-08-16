Man hospitalized after 18-wheeler crash on I-35 frontage road

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin Travis County EMS says a man in his 30s is in the hospital Friday morning with serious, potentially life-threatening injuries after a crash involving an 18-wheeler in Far South Austin.

The wreck between a car and an 18-wheeler happened just after 3 a.m. in the southbound lanes of the Interstate 35 frontage road between Old San Antonio Road and Farm-to-Market 1626.

According to ATCEMS tweets, the man was pinned in his car after the wreck and had to be extricated. Austin Police do not have an estimate when the road will reopened.