Man hit, killed while walking on I-35

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin police say a man is dead after being struck while walking on Interstate 35 in north Austin Monday night.

According to police, 911 callers said they saw two people walking south on the northbound lanes of the interstate around 10:30 p.m. just north of U.S. 183.

When officers arrived they found one man on the ground and another man standing next to him. The man on the ground had been hit by a pickup truck.

Crews with Austin-Travis County EMS performed CPR on the man but pronounced him dead shortly afterward.

The second man was not hurt. Police detained him and and said he was talking to detectives. According to APD, walking on the highway is an arrestable offense.

Police say the driver of the pickup truck stayed at the crash site.

The highway was shut down for a time but police reopened it at 1:30 a.m. Tuesday.