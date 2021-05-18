Man hit, killed near UT construction zone in downtown Austin

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A man was hit by a vehicle and killed Tuesday morning in downtown Austin, medics say, not far from construction zones for the University of Texas.

Austin-Travis County EMS said the man was hit and killed near the Interstate 35 southbound service road and East Martin Luther King Junior Boulevard at 6:21 a.m.

The area is the stretch of road between UFCU Disch-Falk Field and the major construction zone at Red River Street, which is being rebuilt as part of the Moody Center arena project.

A man was hit and killed near I-35 nd E MLK Jr. Boulevard Tuesday morning. (KXAN photo/Julie Karam)

Emergency crews block the ramp from I-35 near E. Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard after a deadly crash. (Courtesy: TxDOT)

Many construction workers walk that stretch of road every morning, although no description of the person hit and killed was immediately available.

Austin police say the Manor Road exit and the on ramp onto southbound I-35 are both closed.

ATCEMS, APD, the Austin Fire Department and Texas Department of Transportation HERO trucks all responded to the scene.

