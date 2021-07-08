Man hit, killed in June 29 crash off Ben White Boulevard identified

A pedestrian was hit and killed on Ben White Boulevard on Tuesday in southeast Austin. Traffic was delayed while crews responded to the scene. (KXAN photo/Chris Nelson)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Austin Police Department identified a man who was hit and killed on Ben White Boulevard while trying to retrieve bags of mulch from the roadway last month.

His name was Miguel Guerrero-Garcia, 40. The crash happened just after 11 a.m. on June 29 in the 8300 block of East Ben White Boulevard. That’s near U.S. Highway 183 and Austin-Bergstrom International Airport.

Police said a white 2014 Jeep Wrangler and a box truck were merging into the center lane. The driver side of the Jeep hit the passenger side of the box truck, causing the Jeep to travel into the outside lane.

That’s where Guerrero-Garcia was retrieving bags of mulch that had fallen off his trailer, according to police. The Jeep hit Guerrero-Garcia, and he was pronounced dead on scene.

This is the 55th traffic crash for Austin this year, police said, resulting in 57 total deaths. On June 29 of last year, there were 40 fatal crashes, resulting in 42 total deaths.

Anyone with information about this crash can call the Highway Investigation Tip Line at (512) 974-8111.