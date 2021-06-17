Man hit, killed helping another motorist on I-35 frontage road in south Austin identified

Austin

A person died after a car hit them on the I-35 frontage road Thursday morning in south Austin (KXAN Photo/Todd Bynum)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Austin Police Department identified a man hit and killed on Interstate 35 frontage road in south Austin on June 3 as James Zachary Paxton, 43.

Police said the crash happened at 11:25 a.m. in the 13300 block of the road. That’s near Slaughter Lane.

Paxton had stopped his car on the shoulder of the highway to help another motorist, police said. He was outside his car when the driver of a 2007 Chrysler van hit him. Paxton died at the scene.

The van driver stayed on scene at the time and is cooperating with the investigation, police said.

Anyone with information about this crash can call APD’s Vehicular Homicide Unit Detectives at (512) 974-6935.

