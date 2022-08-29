AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Austin Police Department on Monday identified a pedestrian who was hit and killed by a vehicle in southeast Austin last week.

He was Erick Hernandez, 33, APD said in a news release.

The crash took place just after 10:45 p.m. on Aug. 23 in the 700 block of E. Slaughter Ln. That’s near Narrow Glen Parkway.

APD said officers responded to the crash, which involved one vehicle. Hernandez was taken to the hospital where he later died.

Police said the driver of the vehicle stayed on scene and is cooperating with the investigation.

This is Austin’s 67th deadly crash of the year so far, resulting in 68 deaths. One the day of this crash last year, there were 74 deadly crashes and 80 deaths, according to APD.

Anyone with information about the crash can call the Highway Investigation Tip Line at (512) 974-8111.