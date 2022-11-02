Oct. 26, 2022: Traffic being diverted after person hit, killed on N. I-35 near 51st Street (KXAN Photo/Christian Marcelli)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Austin Police Department on Wednesday identified a man who was hit and killed by a pickup truck on Interstate 35 in central Austin last month.

Police said he was Rogelio Alonso Puente, 35.

APD said the crash took place the evening of Oct. 26 in the 5100 block of N. I-35 northbound. That’s near 51st Street.

A preliminary investigation shows Puente was crossing the highway going east to west when he was hit by the truck. He died at the scene, APD said.

This is being considered Austin’s 90th fatal crash of the year, resulting in 93 deaths. This time last year, there were 94 fatal crashes with 102 deaths total.

Anyone with details about the crash can call the Highway Investigation Tip Line at (512) 974-8111.