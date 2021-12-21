Man hit, killed by car on I-35 in central Austin last week

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A man died after a car struck him on Interstate 35 in central Austin the night of Dec. 17. The man who died hasn’t been identified yet, the Austin Police Department said.

The crash happened at about 9:48 p.m. in the 5500 block of North I-35 northbound, which is just north of East 51st Street.

APD said a Honda Accord was going northbound on the highway when it hit a pedestrian in the roadway. The pedestrian died at the scene.

The Accord’s driver stayed on scene and cooperated with the investigation, APD said.

Anyone with details about this crash can call the Highway Investigation Tip Line at (512) 974-8111.

