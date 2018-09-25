Austin

Man hit by vehicle on The Drag critically injured

By:

Posted: Sep 25, 2018 05:44 PM CDT

Updated: Sep 25, 2018 05:46 PM CDT

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A man in his 30s was critically injured when he was hit by a vehicle on The Drag near the University of Texas at Austin campus Tuesday afternoon. 

The collision happened at the intersection of Guadalupe Street and West 29th Street around 3:53 p.m. 

Austin-Travis County EMS medics took the man to Dell Seton Medical Center with life-threatening injuries.

Continue Reading

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Trending Stories

Don't Miss