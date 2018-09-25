Man hit by vehicle on The Drag critically injured
AUSTIN (KXAN) — A man in his 30s was critically injured when he was hit by a vehicle on The Drag near the University of Texas at Austin campus Tuesday afternoon.
The collision happened at the intersection of Guadalupe Street and West 29th Street around 3:53 p.m.
Austin-Travis County EMS medics took the man to Dell Seton Medical Center with life-threatening injuries.
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Previous
Friends of murder suspect blame judge fo
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Next
Scammer calling Austin residents...
More Stories
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Man accused of stopping on I-35 in downtown, ramming other car
- If you have a Pflugerville warrant, get it resolved and fees waived
- Bones found in Burnet County officially identified as missing woman
- Two killed in hit-and-run near SH 130 in southeast Austin