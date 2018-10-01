Man hit by vehicle at Oltorf & South Congress seriously injured

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. FILE - Police lights (KXAN File Photo)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A man has serious injuries after being hit by a vehicle in south Austin, according to Austin-Travis County EMS

Austin police and ATCEMS responded to the 100 block of Oltorf Street at the intersection of South Congress Avenue around 4:30 p.m.

A man in his 50s was hit in the crash. He was taken to South Austin Medical Cente with potentially life-threatening injuries.

APD says all eastbound traffic on Oltorf Street has been shut down. They advise finding an alternate route.