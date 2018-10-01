Austin

Man hit by vehicle at Oltorf & South Congress seriously injured

By:

Posted: Oct 01, 2018 05:37 PM CDT

Updated: Oct 01, 2018 05:37 PM CDT

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A man has serious injuries after being hit by a vehicle in south Austin, according to Austin-Travis County EMS

Austin police and ATCEMS responded to the 100 block of Oltorf Street at the intersection of South Congress Avenue around 4:30 p.m.

A man in his 50s was hit in the crash. He was taken to South Austin Medical Cente with potentially life-threatening injuries.

APD says all eastbound traffic on Oltorf Street has been shut down. They advise finding an alternate route.

Continue Reading

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Trending Stories

Don't Miss