Man hit by vehicle at Oltorf & South Congress seriously injured
AUSTIN (KXAN) — A man has serious injuries after being hit by a vehicle in south Austin, according to Austin-Travis County EMS
Austin police and ATCEMS responded to the 100 block of Oltorf Street at the intersection of South Congress Avenue around 4:30 p.m.
A man in his 50s was hit in the crash. He was taken to South Austin Medical Cente with potentially life-threatening injuries.
APD says all eastbound traffic on Oltorf Street has been shut down. They advise finding an alternate route.
