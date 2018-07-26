Man dies after driver hits him in north Austin

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Police lights. (KXAN File Photo)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A man died after a driver hit him in north Austin.

Paramedics were performing CPR on the man on scene at East Anderson Lane and Norwood Park Boulevard, near where Interstate 35 and US 183 cross. CPR continued as he was taken to Dell Seton Medical Center with critical, life-threatening injuries, Austin-Travis County EMS said. He later died.

Austin police closed the westbound frontage road of E. Anderson Lane as they investigated.