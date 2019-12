AUSTIN (KXAN) — A driver hit a man at the intersection of 8th Street and Lavaca, and it briefly closed the street Wednesday morning.

Austin Police said injuries to the man are not life-threatening, and the driver called 911 after the incident. The driver stayed at the scene and cooperated with authorities, police said.

Police say the victim was crossing 8th Street, and the driver was turning left on to 8th Street from Lavaca.

The man was taken to Dell Seton Medical Center.