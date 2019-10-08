Man hit and killed by a car in north Austin last week identified

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A man hit in the road late at night in north Austin last week has been identified.

Police say Mauricio Garcia, 58, was “in the middle of the inside lane” at the 7200 block of Cameron Road near East St. John’s Avenue when a white Ford F-150 hit him around 9:50 p.m. Garcia died at the scene.

Police said at the time the driver stayed nearby.

Police say anyone with information should call APD’s Vehicular Homicide Unit at 512-974-4424.

A total of 66 people have died this year compared to 54 people who died by this time last year.

