Man hit and killed on I-35 Monday morning identified
AUSTIN (KXAN) — A man who was hit and killed on Interstate 35 Monday morning in south Austin was identified Thursday.
Police say Cecil Wade Walker, 49, was on the highway near Farm to Market Road 1626 when a Mercedes driving southbound hit him at 5:38 a.m. The driver remained on scene.
This is the 35th fatal traffic crash this year, and the 36th related death. In comparison, by this time last year there were 25 fatal crashes and 26 people died.
