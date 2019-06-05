Austin

Man held woman against her will and forced her into prostitution, police say

Posted: Jun 05, 2019 / 05:28 PM CDT / Updated: Jun 05, 2019 / 05:28 PM CDT

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A warrant has been released for a man police say was forcing a 22-year-old woman into prostitution.

According to the warrant, Houston resident Omar Nestor, 24, was holding a woman against her will and traveling with her across the country, where he forced her to have sex with men for money. 

On Dec. 12, 2018, Austin police received a tip from a man who said he received a Snapchat message from a woman claiming she was being abused, someone was going to kill her and she was being trafficked by a man named "Omar." 

Police reported to the south Austin Ramada Hotel located at 4323 South Interstate Highway and knocked on the hotel room's door. Police say the victim answered the door and, when they asked if there was anyone else there, she said no.

But police observed another woman in the room. She then reportedly made subtle hints that she wanted to talk to the officer alone.

Police said the woman acted uneasy, as if she was afraid to say anything in front of the other woman.

The officer took the victim off on her own and she told him that she was being "pimped out" by Nestor. The officer says she was scared that the other woman might suspect she was giving police information, so she asked to be handcuffed and for him to tell the other woman that the victim was being arrested.

The victim told police that she met Nestor in October 2018 through a friend in San Antonio. She reportedly said that Omar was forcing her to have sex with men for money. She said Nestor introduced her to the other woman who was in the hotel room and that they had driven to various cities in Texas as well as Sacramento, California, and Las Vegas.

According to the warrant, Nestor began soliciting the victim for prostitution. The victim says she was told she was going to answer to advertisements on Snapchat for escorting jobs that she would not actually have to do.

She said she did it, not realizing what she was getting herself into. 

The victim told police she was then given a cell phone for potential customers to contact her. She said Nestor forced her to take explicit photos of herself to be used for advertising. Nestor reportedly posted these photos to several websites officers knew to be hotbeds of prostitution exchanges. 

According to the warrant, fees in the listing Nestor made included: $200 dollars for 30 minutes, $300 for one hour and $2,000 for 24 hours. She told police Nestor would assault her if she wasn't making money — money that the victim says she never saw a dollar of.

The victim says one time Nestor choked her to the point that she lost consciousness. Additionally, she told police Nestor would force her to take cocaine.

The woman says Nestor forced her to have sex with about 100 men in a 30-day period and that he made about $35,000. 

The warrant also reports that Nestor would track the woman by the phone he forced her to carry, so that he knew where she was at all times. 

Once arrested, Nestor will face a second degree felony charge of trafficking of persons. His bond will be set at $100,000 and 6 hours in jail.

Human trafficking in Texas

According to the Texas Attorney General, there are about 234,000 trafficking victims at any given time in Texas. 

Signs of adult sex trafficking:

  • Hotel receipts
  • Lingerie and condoms
  • Female personal hygiene items in a place of business
  • Rolls of money
  • Lack of eye contact, bruises and swelling
  • Sex ads linked to a person's phone number

If you believe someone is in immediate danger, you're asked to call 911. Additionally, after contacting law enforcement, call the National Human Trafficking Hotline at (888) 3737-888.

