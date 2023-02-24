AUSTIN (KXAN) — A man who entered a guilty plea in connection to a 2018 aggravated sexual assault last week was sentenced to eight years in prison by a judge in the 331st District Court Thursday.

Kyle Kenoski, 19 at the time of the incident, along with David Green, 59 at the time, were accused of raping a woman in the park, previous court records said.

Both Kenoski and Green began a conversation with the woman while she was sitting on a bench after a fight with her boyfriend.

Green was accused of coming up behind her, grabbing her hair and putting a knife to her throat. At one point during the assault, according to the affidavit, he was also accused of tying a cord around her neck.

APD images of David Green (left) and Kyle Kenoski (right)

Kenoski entered a guilty plea Feb. 15 for a first-degree felony, which means he could have been sentenced to a term of not more than 99 years or less than 25 years in the Texas Department of Criminal Justice (TDCJ), court records said. Additionally, Kenoski may have to pay a fine of up to $10,000.

Although court records indicated the Texas Department of Criminal Justice (TDCJ) would not apply good conduct toward Kenoski’s sentence, the judge said he would get credit for any time in jail he has served.