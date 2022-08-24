AUSTIN (KXAN) — On Tuesday, a man pleaded guilty to an October 2020 murder where one man was killed, according to court records.

Richard Speed, who was 18 years old at the time of the crime, was sentenced to 10 years in prison.

Speed was accused of shooting and killing Jose Francisco Galeano Antunez, 38, in the 500 block of Carpenter Avenue in north Austin.

At the time, the Austin Police Department believed the shooting followed an attempted robbery.

Police said two males in a maroon car were driving down Carpenter when they stopped to try and sell Antunez and his friends weed. Antunez declined, and the suspects drove around the corner, APD said.

A few seconds later, the suspects, one of whom was armed, came up behind the group in an attempt to rob them. Antunez was shot during the fight that followed, APD said.