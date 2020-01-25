Man freed from car, rushed to the hospital after crash in northeast Austin

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Authorities responded to a crash in northeast Austin early Saturday morning where a person was pinned inside their vehicle, according to Austin-Travis County EMS.

The crash happened at the intersection of Cameron Road and Ferguson Lane around 2:57 a.m. Reports came in of a single car crash with someone trapped inside.

Rescue crews were able to extricate the victim, a man in his 30s, from the vehicle. He was taken to Dell Seton Medical Center with critical life-threatening injuries.

ATC EMS has cleared the scene.

