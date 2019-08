AUSTIN (KXAN) — A man was found dead outdoors in south Austin, according to the Austin police department.

At about 6:09 a.m., Austin police say they were called to the 6500 block of South First Street, between Eberhart Lane and King Edward Place.

Captain Darren Noak with Austin-Travis County EMS said the man was in his 40s and he was declared dead at the scene once medical personnel arrived.

Police say the man’s death was not considered suspicious. They did not know if it was heat-related.